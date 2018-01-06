KUALA LUMPUR: Amidst much excitement over their political entry, Tamil superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan on Satuday appeared together on a public platform here.

The two arrived at a stadium here in a helicopter and drove together in a golf cart for some distance. They shook hands and then acknowledged the cheers from their fans gathered at the stadium.

They were here to participate in a film stars event for raising funds for South Indian Actors Association.

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have announced their entry into Tamil Nadu politics that has created a flutter in the state's politics.