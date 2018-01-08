The shooting of Vikram’s Saamy Square, the sequel to his 2003 cop film, is progressing at a brisk place in Tirunelveli. While it was initially announced that Trisha and Vikram would reprise their roles from the original film and Keerthy Suresh would be joining the team as an addition, Trisha later confirmed that she had opted out of the project due to “creative differences”.

It was suggested by some that this could be on account of Keerthy’s character getting more screen space in the film. There was also speculation that Vikram would be playing two roles in the film — father and son — and that Trisha would pair up with the father character.

However, during a recent media interaction, director Hari confirmed that Trisha is still a part of Saamy Square. He also stated that the film will have four action sequences apart from two chase sequences and five songs.

Shooting is expected to be wrapped up by March. Also starring Bobby Simha and Prabhu, the film, produced by Shibu Thameens, will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.