Guru Somasundaram to play a gangster in his next
Manoj Beedha, former assistant of SP Jananathan (of Peranmai fame), has turned director with Vanjagar Ulagam, which has Guru Somasundaram and Chandini Tamilarasan in the lead.
“It’s a romantic thriller. When I narrated the story to Guru, he got excited. We spoke for nearly an hour, and he had a lot of questions about his gangster character,” says Manoj, who’s all praise for the Joker actor.
“Guru was a delight to work with. Being from a theatre background, he gave the role more than what I expected,” he adds.
Vanjagar Ulagam’s biggest plus is the cinematography, according to Manoj. “We managed to roped in a Mexican cinematographer, Rodrigo Del Herrera.” Music for the film is by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame.