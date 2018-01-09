Manoj Beedha, former assistant of SP Jananathan (of Peranmai fame), has turned director with Vanjagar Ulagam, which has Guru Somasundaram and Chandini Tamilarasan in the lead.

“It’s a romantic thriller. When I narrated the story to Guru, he got excited. We spoke for nearly an hour, and he had a lot of questions about his gangster character,” says Manoj, who’s all praise for the Joker actor.

“Guru was a delight to work with. Being from a theatre background, he gave the role more than what I expected,” he adds.

Vanjagar Ulagam’s biggest plus is the cinematography, according to Manoj. “We managed to roped in a Mexican cinematographer, Rodrigo Del Herrera.” Music for the film is by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame.