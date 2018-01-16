Ajith and Gautham Menon to likely reunite
By Express News Service | Published: 16th January 2018 08:31 AM |
Last Updated: 16th January 2018 08:37 AM
It looks like Ajith and Gautham Menon will be coming together again for a project. It’s not yet known if this will be a sequel to their 2015 cop film, Yennai Arindhaal.
A source close to the duo confirms that plans for a collaboration are definitely on.
While Ajith is busy with Viswasam that has him working with director Siva for a fourth time, Gautham Menon has Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Dhruva Natchathiram awaiting release.
Official confirmation on whether Sathyadev will be seen on screen again is awaited.