Ajith and Gautham Menon during the shooting of 'Thala 55'

It looks like Ajith and Gautham Menon will be coming together again for a project. It’s not yet known if this will be a sequel to their 2015 cop film, Yennai Arindhaal.

A source close to the duo confirms that plans for a collaboration are definitely on.

While Ajith is busy with Viswasam that has him working with director Siva for a fourth time, Gautham Menon has Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Dhruva Natchathiram awaiting release.

Official confirmation on whether Sathyadev will be seen on screen again is awaited.