It looks like Jayam Ravi and his brother, Mohan Raja, will team up again for the former’s 25th project. In previous interviews, both of them have expressed interest in working together after their hit film, Thani Oruvan.

While Ravi’s 23rd project, Tik Tik Tik, is scheduled for release this month, the actor is also starring in Adanga Maru, directed by newbie Karthik Thangavel.

It’s being said that Mohan Raja is already working on a script, and that if everything goes well, this untitled film will go on the floors by end of this year.

It’s not clear if this will be a sequel to Thani Oruvan or a different project altogether. One may recall that Raja has been wanting to do a sequel to Thani Oruvan, and has even admitted that it’s on the cards.