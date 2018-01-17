We had told you that Nelson Venkatesan of Oru Naal Koothu fame was going to direct a film with SJ Suryah in the lead. The latest we hear is that Priya Bhavani Shankar could be paired opposite the actor-director in the film. Produced by SR Prabhu, this is touted to be a fun-filled family entertainer. According to sources, the shooting will likely start from the end of January. Priya Bhavani Shankar is already a part of Kadai Kutti Singam, which has Karthi in the lead.

