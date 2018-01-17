The production house behind films such as Kaaviya Thalaivan, Irudhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha, Y Not Studios, has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment in a joint-venture partnership. Talking about the collaboration, Sashikanth, who heads Y Not Studios, says, “They are giving us a certain bandwidth to go after content. Traditionally, we would be doing one or two projects a year but now, we’ll be able to go after multiple projects from different industries.

Reliance’s new model is to identify creative production houses and see if they can convert them into smaller studio models and we’re glad to collaborate with them.” When asked if they’ve got any films in the pipeline under their joint venture, Sashikanth adds, “We have a slate of projects that have been identified and we’ve started rolling them out across various platforms. They’ll be formally announced in a couple of weeks.”Y Not Studios’ next Tamil project is Thamizh Padam 2.0 directed by CS Amudhan, which stars Shiva in the lead.