Director Omar Lulu's debut movie Happy Wedding is all set to be remade into Tamil. According to sources, Udayanidhi Stalin, who just starred in Nimir, the remake of Maheshinte Prathikaram, will play the lead in this sleeper hit.

Meanwhile, the director himself posted a picture along with Udayanidhi Stalin hinting that a collaboration is on the way.Happy Wedding, which hit the screens in 2016, went on to be a hit despite the absence of huge stars.

The movie revolved around three friends, played by Siju Wilson, Sharaffudheen and Soubin Shaheer.

Meanwhile, Udayanidhi Stalin's Nimir is all set to hit the screens. The movie, directed by Priyadarshan, has Namitha Pramod and Parvathi Nair in significant roles.