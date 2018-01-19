Thalapathy 62, as Vijay’s next has been christened by fans, got launched on Friday with the actor himself formally kickstarting proceedings.

The puja, which happened in Chennai, was attended by the film’s heroine, Keerthy Suresh and director AR Murugadoss, as well as other technicians such as cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan and art director T Santhanam. Vijay sported a casual beard and a ear stud in what’s expected to be his get-up for the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the untitled project will have AR Rahman’s music, marking his fourth collaboration with Vijay after Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamil Magan and Mersal. AR Murugadoss confirmed the film’s release date with a tweet that read, “Happy Deepavali guys.”

Incidentally, Ajith’s Viswasam is also scheduled for release this Diwali, and should that happens, the two stars’ films will clash at the box office after four years. The last time it happened was in 2014 when Jilla and Veeram both got released together.