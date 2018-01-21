Despite being busy with Vishwaroopam 2 and his political career, Kamal Haasan has come up with a surprise announcement on Saturday via his Twitter account, when he confirmed that he will be producing Vikram’s 56th film that’ll feature his daughter, Akshara Haasan, as the female lead.

The film, co-produced by Trident Arts, will be directed by Kamal’s former assistant director, Rajesh M Selva, who has previously helmed the actor’s Thoongavanam.

While Ghibran has been roped in to compose the tunes, sound designer Kunal Rajan who worked on Uttama Villain and Vishwaroopam is also on board.

The film will mark Akshara’s second Tamil film after last year’s Vivegam. Vikram is meanwhile busy with Saamy Square and Dhruva Natchathiram and is expected to commence this untitled film from summer, this year.

Interestingly, apart from this project, Kamal has only produced three other films under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner in which he didn’t star as the lead — Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupaadu, Magalir Mattum and Nala Damayanthi. Kamal has also made cameos in the latter two films.