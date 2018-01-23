Nandan Loganathan, who was seen in the short film, Lakshmi, is playing one of the lead characters in Kattam, a psychological thriller directed by Rajan Madhav of Muran fame.

The actor says, “I play a taxi driver in this film, which is about four characters who get locked up in a building. The storyline is based on the triumph of ‘good over bad’. We’re done with the post-production work.”

He adds that his character has both positive and negative sides to it. “We shot 70 per cent of the film indoors -- inside four walls. Hence the title, Kattam.”

The film also stars Sshivada in the lead, and has Mysskin and Prasanna appearing in cameos. Nandan shares that he got the offer much before he was approached for Lakshmi.

So, how has life changed for him after the short film went viral? “A few days ago, I’d posted a picture that I took with Nayanthara on Facebook. People started commenting in unparliamentary language. I know why; they’re confusing my reel image with how I am in real life,” he laughs.

Nandan is also a part of Ula, which is yet to get released.