Ike, who made his debut with Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae, is in talks with Jiiva for a film. According to sources, “This is going to be different from his previous horror outing.

Talks are on, but Jiiva is yet to confirm he’s part of the film.” It’s being said that Michael S Rayappan of Global Infotainment will be producing this yet-to-be-titled film.

Jiiva is awaiting the release of Kee, Kalakalappu 2, and also has Gorilla, a heist comedy in the pipeline directed by Don Sandy, which will feature a real chimpanzee.