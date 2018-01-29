Versatile actor Jagapathi Babu is in demand these days. His stocks have gone up after switching from hero to villain roles in films such as Legend, Lingaa, Bairavaa and Puli Murugan.

According to a source, the 55-year-old actor is in advanced talks with director Selvaraghavan to play the main villain in his new film starring Suriya in the lead. “Jagapathi Babu has been approached to play a powerful villain in this film that was launched recently. He was impressed with the role offered by Selva and believes that this film will show him in a new dimension.

The makers seem to be confident of signing up the actor and will be meeting him in the first week of February to discuss his availability. If everything falls into place, he will join the team soon,” adds the source.To be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film, whose principal shoot will begin in mid-February, has Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi as its female leads.