Vijay Antony Antony took to Twitter to announce that he has completed the shooting of Kaali. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film has Anjali and Sunaina as its female leads.

According to sources, Vijay has a challenging role, quite difficult in comparison with his previous films. A single track from the film, Arumbey, was launched by Anirudh recently.

Talking about the song, lyricist Vivek says, “This is my first song in Vijay Antony’s music. I have worked with Kiruthiga ma’am before for a music video, but this is the first time I am working with her for a film.

Arumbey is easily one of the best tunes of Vijay Antony.” Kaali, which also stars Yogi Babu, RK Suresh, Nasser and Jayaprakash in important roles, is produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner.