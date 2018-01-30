We had told you earlier that Ajay Devgn was producing the Hindi remake of Karthik Subbaraj’s acclaimed film, Jigarthanda.

Now, the latest we hear is that the makers are in talks with Karunakaran for an important role. The actor says, “Talks are on, but I am yet to sign on the dotted line. The executive producer from Ajay Devgn’s office approached me.

I sincerely hope this materialises. The shooting was supposed to start on January 15, but I am sure they’ll begin the schedule soon. Since Farhan Akhtar walked out, some changes are being made in the casting.”

The film, directed by Nishikant Kamat, will star Sanjay Dutt in the lead.Meanwhile, after his latest release Nimir, Karunakaran will start shooting for SJ Suryah’s project with Oru Naal Koothu director Nelson Venkatesan.

“I’ll be seen as Suryah’s friend in the film. I am quite excited,” he adds. The actor is also a part of Arya’s Ghajinikanth, the filming of which is complete.