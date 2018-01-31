South Indian actress Amala Paul has today alleged that she was sexually harassed at her workplace and has reported the same to the T. Nagar police in Chennai.

According to a Behindwoods report, the incident allegedly happened during dance rehearsals for an event that is going to take place in Malaysia.

Speaking to the media after filing the complaint, Amala Paul said, the man used to talk with her when she was alone during the practice session. "He talks about trading me, sexually, to another person, and asks sexual favours, which was not comfortable. I was shocked and humiliated. I didn't feel safe about this and that is why I have come here, to file a complaint against him.", the actress said.

Amala, however, said she didn't know who that person was but he knew her practice schedules.

The dance practice was taking place at the studio of famous Kollywood choreographer Sridhar. Amala Paul, however, said that Sridhar wasn't aware of such an incident. The actress alleged that someone from the event organizers team would have leaked information about her dance practice schedules

Amala said that as an independent working woman, she needs to work freely. She added that independent working women in the world need to feel safe at their workplaces and that's why she had decided to file the complaint

Amala Paul, who was last seen in Susi Ganesan's Thiruttupayale 2, is scheduled to perform at an event called ‘Dazzling Thamizhachi’ in Malaysia.

