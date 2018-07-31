Ananth Nag to debut as hero with July Kaatre

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Ananth Nag, who has played supporting roles in films like Neram, Amara Kaaviyam and Vetrivel, will be seen in the lead role for the first time in an upcoming film titled July Kaatril. The romantic comedy is directed by KC Sundaram, former assistant of Jeeva.

The actor says, “July Kaatril is about the transitions that a youngster undergoes when he meets three women during various phases of his life. It will be a breezy romantic film on the lines of Jeeva sir’s works. We’ve even named the film after the song June ponaal July kaatre from his Unnale Unnale.”

The film which is currently in post-production, also stars Chennai 2 Singapore-fame Anju Kurian, Paloma Monnappa, Samyuktha Menon and Sathish. July Kaatril is expected to hit the screens later this year.

M eanwhile, Ananth Nag is busy shooting for his new action thriller, Velli Kaasu, directed by debutant Daniel.