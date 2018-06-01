Thambi Ramaiah’s directorial titled Maniyar Kudumbam

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Character artiste Thambi Ramaiah, who previously directed Manu Needhi and Indiralohathil Na Azhagappan, is back to direction after a hiatus with a film that will feature him alongside his son Umapathy. The latter made his debut last year with Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. While the film was previously titled Ulagam Vilaikku Varugirathu, it’s now confirmed that the film will be called Maniyar Kudumbam.

Talking about the film, Thambi Ramaiah says, “It’s a story about the rise and fall of a family narrated in comical fashion. What happens when the family head is reckless, and how that affects the entire family, is the story of Maniyar Kudumbam.”

Ramaiah, who is producing the film himself, has also written lyrics and composed music. “Inspired by MSV and Ramamurthy, I’ve always wanted to compose music.” Starring Mrudula Murali as the female lead, the film also features Radha Ravi, Samuthirakani, and Vivek Prasanna.