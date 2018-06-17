Former Miss South India Akshara Reddy makes Tamil film debut

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Akshara Reddy, who became a well-known face in Tamil Nadu through the reality programme Villa to Village, will be making her debut in cinema through a yet-to-be-titled Malaysian Tamil film directed by Francis Selvam. Talking about the recognition she got through the show, she says, “I guess the show gave me the right kind of attention from the Tamil audience. I wasn’t aware of the programme’s reach as the participants weren’t allowed to use any gadgets in the house.

Once I came out and got access to the internet, I found out that I have a lot of fan pages on social media and that people were supporting me from all over Tamil Nadu. The amount of love and recognition I got through the show is really overwhelming.”

Akshara’s upcoming film, co-starring Vijith of Paadam-fame, is the first Tamil film to be shot entirely in Mauritius, and interestingly, the first shot was initiated by the country’s President. About her role in the romantic thriller, she says, “I play a rich, innocent girl, who trusts the people she loves. The film traces how the mafia cheats the people through chit funds.”

Questioned whether her stint in the small screen gave her anything she could use as an actor, she says, “I’ve learnt a lot about Tamil culture through the show and I guess I took a bit of the village lifestyle with me. And now I can confidently say that I can do complete justice to a village girl’s role in a rural film.”

Apart from the Malaysian Tamil film, which is slated to hit the screens in August, the former Miss South India, will also be seen in a Tamil album song alongside dubsmash-fame Rahul Varma, and she in talks to play an important role in an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual web series, which will likely feature big names in the industry.