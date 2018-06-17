Home Entertainment Tamil

Former Miss South India Akshara Reddy makes Tamil film debut

Akshara’s upcoming film, co-starring Vijith of Paadam-fame, is the first Tamil film to be shot entirely in Mauritius, and interestingly, the first shot was initiated by the country’s President.

Published: 17th June 2018 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Akshara Reddy.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Akshara Reddy, who became a well-known face in Tamil Nadu through the reality programme Villa to Village, will be making her debut in cinema through a yet-to-be-titled Malaysian Tamil film directed by Francis Selvam. Talking about the recognition she got through the show, she says, “I guess the show gave me the right kind of attention from the Tamil audience. I wasn’t aware of the programme’s reach as the participants weren’t allowed to use any gadgets in the house.

Once I came out and got access to the internet, I found out that I have a lot of fan pages on social media and that people were supporting me from all over Tamil Nadu. The amount of love and recognition I got through the show is really overwhelming.”

Akshara’s upcoming film, co-starring Vijith of Paadam-fame, is the first Tamil film to be shot entirely in Mauritius, and interestingly, the first shot was initiated by the country’s President. About her role in the romantic thriller, she says, “I play a rich, innocent girl, who trusts the people she loves. The film traces how the mafia cheats the people through chit funds.”

Questioned whether her stint in the small screen gave her anything she could use as an actor, she says, “I’ve learnt a lot about Tamil culture through the show and I guess I took a bit of the village lifestyle with me. And now I can confidently say that I can do complete justice to a village girl’s role in a rural film.”

Apart from the Malaysian Tamil film, which is slated to hit the screens in August, the former Miss South India, will also be seen in a Tamil album song alongside dubsmash-fame Rahul Varma, and she in talks to play an important role in an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual web series, which will likely feature big names in the industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshara Reddy Villa to Village Francis Selvam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp