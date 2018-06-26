Home Entertainment Tamil

When Asuravadham's Nandita lost a film due to bad connectivity

Asuravadham, starring Sasikumar and Nandita Swetha is getting released this week, and the latter shares that the shooting for this film had some chilling moments, literally.

Published: 26th June 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Nandita Swetha. (Photo | Instagram)

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Asuravadham, starring Sasikumar and Nandita Swetha is getting released this week, and the latter shares that the shooting for this film had some chilling moments, literally. The unit was apparently in the hill station for a fortnight, with the shooting spot situated quite high up on one of the hills. It was all naturally quite cold, and this didn’t augur well for Nandita, who’s admittedly quite vulnerable to such conditions.

Making matters worse for her was the fact that they needed to trudge uphill on foot as no vehicles were able to reach the remote location. “It was biting cold all the way. Also, the area got totally dark every day by the time we packed up, and we relied mainly on lights from our mobile phones while climbing down,” she says. “The path was littered with tiny shingles that would often get into the footwear. Those two weeks were quite difficult.”

Moreover, there was no mobile network availability. “In between shots, we would run all over the place in search of the sweet spot. But it was all in vain. For days on end, we were cut off from everyone. In fact, I even lost a film offer because of this,” she says. “By the time we trudged back downhill and crashed for the night in the hotel, it had become too late to contact anyone.”There was a silver lining though. “All this experience had got me acclimatised to the cold, and the next time I went there, I actually enjoyed my stay,” she says with a smile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandita Swetha Asuravadham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp