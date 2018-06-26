When Asuravadham's Nandita lost a film due to bad connectivity

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

Asuravadham, starring Sasikumar and Nandita Swetha is getting released this week, and the latter shares that the shooting for this film had some chilling moments, literally. The unit was apparently in the hill station for a fortnight, with the shooting spot situated quite high up on one of the hills. It was all naturally quite cold, and this didn’t augur well for Nandita, who’s admittedly quite vulnerable to such conditions.

Making matters worse for her was the fact that they needed to trudge uphill on foot as no vehicles were able to reach the remote location. “It was biting cold all the way. Also, the area got totally dark every day by the time we packed up, and we relied mainly on lights from our mobile phones while climbing down,” she says. “The path was littered with tiny shingles that would often get into the footwear. Those two weeks were quite difficult.”

Moreover, there was no mobile network availability. “In between shots, we would run all over the place in search of the sweet spot. But it was all in vain. For days on end, we were cut off from everyone. In fact, I even lost a film offer because of this,” she says. “By the time we trudged back downhill and crashed for the night in the hotel, it had become too late to contact anyone.”There was a silver lining though. “All this experience had got me acclimatised to the cold, and the next time I went there, I actually enjoyed my stay,” she says with a smile.