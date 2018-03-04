The rough cut of Rajinikanth’s mega-budget project 2.0’s teaser was leaked last morning online. The teaser has been reportedly leaked from Lyca chairman Subaskaran’s birthday party, where it was screened exclusively for the VIP guests. The leaked teaser is said to have unfinished CG sequences and was originally made for the crew’s private viewing. Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya has called it a “heartless act”. She took to Twitter to convey her rage and frustration.

“Leaking content online before the official release should not be tolerated or encouraged! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts, and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement,” she wrote.

Notably, the teaser of Kaala was leaked a day ahead of its official launch and the film’s producer, Dhanush, had to release the featurette immediately to avoid illegal circulation. So the audience can expect a similar official teaser launch announcement from the makers of 2.0 soon. The Shankar directorial is the second installment of 2010’s Enthiran. The sequel stars Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Made at a budget of over `400 crore, 2.0 is India’s most expensive film so far.