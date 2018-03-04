Veteran actor Radha Ravi and Pazha Karuppiah are the latest entrants to the sets of the Vijay-Murugadoss film. Shooting has been progressing at a rapid pace in Chennai.

We also learn that Prem Kumar, who was seen in Vikram Vedha, has bagged an important role in this film. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead, and Gireesh Gangadharan is in charge of cinematography.

Touted to be an action drama, the film will have music by AR Rahman, who’s collaborating with Vijay for the second time in a row after Mersal. It has already been confirmed that writer Jeyamohan and editor Sreekar Prasad are part of the technical crew.