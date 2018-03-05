The title of Suriya’s next was revealed yesterday to be NGK. The actor took to Twitter to release the first look of the film: “Dear all! Need your love for NGK. To director Selvaraghavan, a very happy birthday.” It’s also apparent that Suriya’s character is named NGK, but we may have to wait a while to learn what the letters actually stand for.

The film, Suriya’s 36th, was launched last month, and recently, a set resembling Ambasamudram was constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore in Chennai, where the second schedule will be shot. NGK has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet playing the female leads. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is scheduled for release this Diwali.