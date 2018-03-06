After Aramm, Nayanthara is all set to star in another female-centric film. The first look and the song teaser to the upcoming Anirudh Ravichander musical 'Kolamaavu Kokila' aka 'Co Co' was released on Monday.

Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed.

The director took to Twitter to release the motion poster: "That's our first look ... thanks for ur unconditional support @anirudhofficial."

Composer Anirudh also mentioned on Twitter that the first single 'Edhuvaraiyo' will be released on March 8th.

Nayanthara has a busy year ahead of her with Imaikkaa Nodigal, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and some other Telugu films. She has also been roped in as the leading lady for the Ajith-starrer Viswasam.

The actress was last seen in Velaikkaran with Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh Faasil.