Vijay Sethupathi started dubbing for his gangster comedy, Junga, yesterday.The shooting of the film, directed by Gokul, is nearing completion,with just a week left.The film marks the second associationof director Gokul and Vijay Sethupathi after 2013’s Idharkku Thaane Aasaipattai Balakumara. The film is touted to be about a fun-loving gangster who travels to a foreign country to accomplish a mission.

Sayyeshaa, who made her Tamil debut in Vanamagan, plays the female lead,and the much-in-demand comedian, Yogi Babu, will be seen in an important role. Shot largely in Europe, Junga is producedby Vijay Sethupathi himself and has music by Siddharth Vipin.

The actor will next be joining the team of Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vanam soon.