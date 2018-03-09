Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been roped in to score the music for the Hindi remake of the American romantic drama, The Fault In Our Stars. “When I heard the narration of the Indian adaptation, especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative, I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture,” said the composer in a statement.

It was announced last year that Sushant Singh Rajput will play Ensel Algort’s character, Augustus Waters, a cancer survivor who falls in love with the terminally-ill Hazel (originally portrayed by Shailene Woodley). Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra will be directing the film and the makers are currently on the hunt for the female lead of the film. “It is truly encouraging and a boost for a debutant director like myself to have AR Rahman sir on board,” Mukesh says.