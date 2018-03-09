Rumours are abuzz that Vijay Sethupathi might play a police officer in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Initially, reports suggested that the actor would play a cameo, but now reliable sources have confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a full-length role. The actor has earlier donned the khaki for Sethupathi.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a multi-starrer, which also stars Simbu, Jyotika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jayasudha, Arun Vijay and Arvind Swami in pivotal roles. Produced by Madras Talkies, the film has cinematography by Santosh Sivan.