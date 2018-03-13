Attakathi-fame Dinesh, who’s awaiting the release of his political satire, Annanukku Jai, will soon be teaming up with Pa Ranjith for a film by debutant Athiyan. The latter is an erstwhile associate of Ranjith. The new project will be produced by Ranjith’s Neelam Productions, whose film production venture, Pariyerum Perumal, is ready to hit the screens. It is notable that Ranjith’s directorial debut Attakathi marked the debut of this actor.

A source states that Dinesh’s film with Athiyan will be similar to Ranjith’s films and based on leftist ideologies. The shooting for this project will commence from May. An official announcement is expected in a week’s time, at which time the rest of the cast and crew will also be confirmed.