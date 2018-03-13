We had told you earlier that Suriya was collaborating with KV Anand. Now, it has been confirmed that Harris Jayaraj is on board for the music and background score of the film. While it was widely speculated that Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi would be the composer, both the director and the production house clarified on Twitter that Harris had bagged the project.

This untitled film, produced by Lyca Productions, marks Suriya’s third outing with KV Anand after Ayan and Maattrraan.While Gavemic U Ary is the cinematographer and Kiran DRK will handle the artwork, Tamil writer Pattukkotai Prabhakar’s name has also been associated with the project, though it is unclear what his role will be.Meanwhile, Suriya is currently shooting for Selvaraghavan’s film titled NGK, and has projects with Sudha Kongara, Vikram Kumar and Hari in the pipeline.