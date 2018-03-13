Indhuja, who made her debut in Meyaadha Maan, has been signed to play an important role in the Atharvaa-starrer, Boomerang. The film, directed by Kannan of Ivan Thanthiran fame, also features Megha Akash and RJ Balaji.

The makers reportedly unanimously chose Indhuja for the role as it was a challenging role that demanded a very good performer. The actor is also working on several other films which are in various stages of production, such as Billa Pandi with RK Suresh, Karthik Subbaraj’s Mercury and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s untitled romcom alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar.