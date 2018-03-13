For heroine Vaibhavi, the shoot of her second Tamil film Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu has been an unforgettable experience. The Thailand schedule proved to have many delights in store for this adventurous actor.

The team, comprising of actors like Gautham Karthik, Chandrika Ravi and Yaashika, shot in Pattaya. During the breaks, Vaibhavi would wander off alone to try out local food. She admits to being a foodie who even has a bucket list of dishes. “I eat everything,” she says, with a laugh. So she was over the moon when she found special dishes made with frogs and a variety of insects, including cockroaches and local prawns. “I grabbed the opportunity of eating all of this, which I had missed out on my earlier trip to Thailand. My only regret is that I couldn’t find alligator and snakes, which I plan to eat next time. I really loved the frog, by the way.” She enjoyed her experience so much that she even shot a video of it and uploaded it on social media. “My friends felt I shouldn’t have shared the video. But that’s who I am and I’m not afraid to show it!”

The shoot necessitated that Vaibhavi sit on a jet ski behind Gautham Karthik, while a helicam followed them on open waters. Seeing no barricades in sight, Gautham told her to hold on tight and began speeding up the jet ski. A few minutes into the shot, as the duo got cut off from the crew, Gautham heard Vaibhavi shrieking behind him. He slowed down, thinking that something had gone wrong. But to his surprise, he saw that the shrieks were of joy, not pain. “I was enjoying myself thoroughly. I love water sports and the faster he went, the more I cheered. So for the next 20 minutes, we had a blast!”

Later, the four actors had to get into a local banana boat. The boat, shaped like a banana, was attached to a speed boat with a rope. The actors had to sit and hang on for dear life, as there is no back support. As the speed boat began gaining speed, many a time, it toppled throwing all the actors into the ocean. Again, Vaibhavi shares that she had no qualms whatsoever.“It’s only in countries like Thailand that you can enjoy clear seawater. The beaches of Mumbai and Chennai are not favourable for swimming because of their currents. In more ways than one, this Thailand trip turned out to be unforgettable.”