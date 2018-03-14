Merku Thodarchi Malai, which is yet to get released, has been invited to the Toulouse Indian Film Festival in France. Produced by Vijay Sethupathi, the film, directed by Lenin Bharathi, will be competing at the festival for both the Jury and Audience Prizes on April 13.

According to a press release, this will be the European premiere of the film, which has received unanimously positive reviews after playing at festivals in New York, Singapore and Chicago. The film, which talks about the landless labour class living on the borders of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, has music by Ilaiyaraaja. It had its world premiere at the 17th annual New York Indian Film Festival last year.