CHENNAI: Shylaja Chetlur is an actor, entrepreneur, film-maker and heads Wanderlust — Savera Hotel’s travel wing. An ardent movie enthusiast, she also runs Cinema Rendezvous, a city-based film club.

What would crack God up but also get him/her/ze thinking?

Seeing Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman play him in goofy ALMIGHTY ways.

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God, what would you title it?

What God wants!

You get to create/change something with God’s power.

Remove sexual attraction between sexes.

Where would you take God for a date?

I’d rather charm him to take me to heaven with him.

Do you think gender matters when it comes to God. If yes, what’s God’s gender?

I prefer him/her being Ardhanari.

Your one question to God.

Do you get to read every human mind or did you create them to be totally independent in life?

A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate to God?

A Tanglish rom-com with a spirited middle aged woman discovering her purpose.

A stereotype about God.

That they can be bribed.

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be? What would you call yourself?

That karma and rebirths are true. I would call myself Shy-laja-kaa (ask baktas to do pranayama with these sounds.... breathe in — hold — breathe out )

What do you think will offend God?

Not living life to its fullest, with all the marvels that he has created

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

That we will find a way to not fight over his names and will let people just be.



Your one spiritual encounter?

They are very personal mad moments that are difficult to share. They give me universal love in small doses.

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit/love visiting.

Old stone temples when they are not crowded, and Isha Life.