Tamannaah, who was last seen in Vikram’s Sketch, completed shooting for Seenu Ramasamy’s Kanne Kalaimaane, yesterday in Kodaikanal. The actor, who will be playing the role of a bank employee, posted a picture of herself with the crew on her Instagram page to update her fans about the progress of the film.

She captioned it, “Time has just flown! We are almost on the verge of completing the shoot. Working with Seenu sir again has been so comforting as there was always an unspoken understanding.” Praising her co-star Udhayanidhi, she added, “Udhayanidhi is a quite a sensitive actor and I am sure everyone is going to love him in this film, it’s been nothing short of a breeze working on this project.”

The shooting of the film, said to be a romantic story based on humanism, began in the last week of January. Kanne Kalaimaane marks the second collaboration of Tamannaah and Seenu Ramasamy, who have previously worked together on Dharmadurai (2016), which featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

