Varalaxmi seems to be having the busiest year of her career with films such as Sandakozhi 2, Echcharikkai and Kanni Raasi in the pipeline. She also recently got on board for Vijay’s next with director AR Murugadoss. The actor is currently busy with a film titled Velvet Nagaram, directed by newbie Manoj Kumar, which was kickstarted on her birthday earlier this month.

Talking about the film, Manoj says, “It’s a female-centric film and will be an action-based psychological thriller. It’s based on an incident similar to the one which happened in Kodaikanal eight years ago. Varalaxmi plays Usha, a journalist who fights for the tribals of that region.”

The film, which will be entirely shot in Chennai, also stars Ramesh Thilak, Arjai and Malavika of Super Singer fame. Achu Rajamani of Urumeen and Yaanum Theeyavan fame will be composing the music for this film. Velvet Nagaram is produced by Makers Studio and the shooting is expected to be wrapped up by the first week of May.