Vishnu Vishal’s cop film Ratchasan, co-starring Amala Paul, is being directed by Ramkumar, who made his debut with Mundasupatti.

Ghibran, who is composing the film’s music, took to Twitter to update his fans about the film’s progress. The composer said that he is extremely happy with the way the film and music have turned out. He also added that the Ratchasan is an intriguing thriller and it is the toughest film he has ever worked on.

Bankrolled by Axess Film Factory, the film revolves around a filmmaker-turned-policeman who utilises his script to solve murder mysteries. Amala Paul will be donning the role of a teacher once again for the film after 2011’s Deiva Thirumagal. The psychological thriller also features Kaali Venkat and Munishkanth in important roles.