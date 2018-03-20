We had previously reported that the YouTube channel Temple Monkeys-fame Vijay Varadharaj will be making his directorial debut with Pallu Padama Paathuka, an adult comedy film. It’s now known that it’s a zombie film, making it the second in the genre Tamil cinema after Jayam Ravi’s Miruthan.

A source close to the unit says the film, starring Attakathi Dinesh and Sanchita Shetty in the lead, is already half complete, but due to the ongoing strike in the industry, the shooting has been disrupted. The film also stars Jagan, Linga of Sethupathi fame, and other actors from Temple Monkey such as Shah Ra, Rishi, and Abdool. The film has cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, who is known for his work in Jil Jung Juk and Aval.

Pallu Padama Paathuka is produced by Blue Ghost Pictures —the makers behind adult comedy films Hara Hara Mahadevaki and Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. Balamurali Balu who composed for music for those two films, will be in charge of the music for Pallu Padama Paathuka as well.