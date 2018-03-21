Baahubali: The Conclusion will soon get a theatrical release in China. Reports suggest the makers have received the censor certificate, but not decided on the release date yet. The film will be released by Estars Media, who backed Baahubali: The Beginning.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, and starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah, Baahubali 2 was released in India in April 2017.

Bollywood film Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, is also set to be released in China around April.

Meanwhile, director SS Rajamouli is working on his next project featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead.