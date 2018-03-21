Indru Netru Naalai-fame Mia George, who has an array of projects lined up in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, will be seen in the role of Mammootty’s sister in the upcoming Malayalam film Parole, directed by debutant Sharrath Sandith. According to a source, the film revolves around the relationship of the brother and sister.

Talking about the film, the director says, “I can assure you that Parole is a family drama that will linger in the minds of people long after they have left the theatres.” He also adds that Mammootty’s character will be shown in three different phases of life, including the early 30s and 50s.

Iniya, who made her Tamil debut in Vaagai Sooda Vaa, plays Mammootty’s wife in this family drama. The film, also starring Lalu Alex, Suraj Venjaramood, and Sudheer Karamana, is set to hit the screens on March 30.