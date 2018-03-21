Raashi Khanna, who has an impressive line-up of films, including Imaikkaa Nodigal, Adanga Maru and Shaitan Ka Bachcha (opposite Siddharth), is likely to star in the Tamil remake of the 2015 Telugu hit Temper. If this materialises, she’ll be reprising Kajal Aggarwal’s role in the original.

It was earlier reported that Vishal would play the lead in the remake. The actor himself had revealed this in an interaction before the release of Thupparivaalan. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Vishal is expected to finish shooting for Sandakozhi 2 and Irumbu Thirai before he starts work on this project. To be directed by Venkat Mohan, who co-directed Spyder, this untitled project will go on floors soon.

While Sam CS is on board for the music, Light House Movie Makers will produce this film.