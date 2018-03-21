There were reports yesterday that shooting for Vijay 62 was taking place at Victoria Hall, Chennai, despite the ongoing complete shutdown of Kollywood. Several producers expressed their dissatisfaction over this and stated that the TFPC was being partial.

The secretary of Tamil Nadu Producers Council, SS Durairaj, issued a clarification about the issue. In it, he said, “We had planned to stop all Tamil film shootings from March 16 in Tamil Nadu and from March 23 in other states. However, we decided to give special permission for two or three days to film crews which had constructed sets at huge cost and those on the verge of completing a schedule. But only if the makers submitted a formal plea and the council found it satisfactory.”

He went on to say that four producers had requested special permission to continue their shoots till the 23rd. Sun Pictures had apparently asked to shoot a fight sequence for Vijay 62 in Chennai, while Samuthirakani had requested permission to shoot in Madurai for Naadodigal 2. Durairaj also said the council was currently discussing about giving permission to a production house named 18th cross pictures to shoot in ECR as they have constructed a huge set there. Apart from this, he added that a producer named Anto Joseph had requested permission to shoot for one day in Delhi.

“All the shootings were stopped on 16th and a few of the above-mentioned projects were resumed only after getting approval from the producers council. As for the Sun Pictures issue, the makers of Vijay 62 have roped in stunt masters and about 30 percent of the fighters from Hyderabad for the stunt sequence in Vijay 62.

If they had halted the shooting now they would have had to wait for two more months to get their dates and the production house would consequently incur a huge loss. So we gave them permission,” he clarified.This clarification from the producers council has apparently failed to satisfied many of the producers, who remain outraged by the ongoing shootings of star projects like Vijay 62.