We had previously reported that Sai Dhanshika, who was last seen in Kaathadi earlier this year, will be doing a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Mela.

It’s now known that the film, which will mark her Telugu debut, will feature her in two avatars, though sources close to the unit have confirmed that she will not be playing a dual role. The actor has, reportedly, performed her own stunts for this film, and despite having Surya Teja as the lead, there won’t be a romance angle.

The film also stars Telugu actors Ali and Bharath Reddy, as well as Tamil artistes Munishkanth and Madhumita. Santosh Konka is producing this film that’ll have music by Sukku and cinematography by the National award winner Mohan Reddy.

Dhanshika also has Kuzhali (Vaalujada in Telugu) and Udgharsha, a Telugu-Kannada bilingual, in the pipeline.