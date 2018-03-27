Bigg Boss Tamil participants, Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson, will soon be seen in the breezy romantic comedy, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. Directed by Elan of Grahanam fame, the film marks the production debut of music director Yuvan Shankar Raja in association with K Productions’ Raja Rajan. It’s now known that, even before its release, the film will soon be remade in Hindi. Pyaar Prema Kaadhal has attracted prominent production houses from Bollywood and talks are on about its remake rights. The makers believe that the demand is due to the viral reach of the single High On Love sung by Sid Sriram, which was released on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.