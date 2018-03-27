A picture of Simbu along with Rathina Siva, who directed Rekka, has been doing the rounds on social media since Monday night. This has made everyone speculate about the filmmaker teaming up with Simbu. However, he has since clarified on Twitter that it was a “friendly meet”. A source close to the actor, however, reveals that Rathina Siva might write a script for Simbu. The actor is currently occupied with Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, while Rathina Siva is still awaiting the release of his film with Arun Vijay, Vaa Deal, which is yet to see the limelight.