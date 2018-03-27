We had told you that Rajesh of Siva Manasula Sakthi fame will direct Sivakarthikeyan’s next, which will be a complete family entertainer. Now, it has been revealed that Balasubramaniem will be the cinematographer for this untitled venture. The man previously worked on Oru Kal Oru Kannadi with Rajesh, and he’s also on board for Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, Seema Raja.

Rumour has it that Sai Pallavi might be in consideration to play the female lead in the Sivakarthikeyan-Rajesh project.This film is bankrolled by Studio Greens. Since Sai Pallavi is already doing Suriya’s NGK, which is also a Studio Greens production, it would not come as a surprise if she’s finalised to star in this film.In addition to this, we also hear the shoot will begin from June. For the moment, Rajesh is reportedly busy with the pre-production work.