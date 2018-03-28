Third generation music director and the man behind the music of the upcoming Goli Soda 2, Achu Rajamani, credits it all to his three heroes — his grandfather BA Chidambaranath, one of the pioneers in Malayalam cinema music, his father Rajamani, and his guide, MM Keeravani of Baahubali fame.

“I am a spontaneous musician and by God’s grace, till date, my directors have accepted my tracks the first time they have heard it. It also helps that most of the time, I read the bound script so that I visualise where a song is necessary because it doesn’t make sense to have a song that breaks the flow of the narrative.”

So does he always demand a bound script before he starts work? “Well, it is something I request. For example, if you take Goli Soda 2, I didn’t receive a bound script. But the thing is with a director like Vijay Milton, who narrates the story in such detail, there is no real need for a bound script.”

How does it feel like working with Vijay Milton vis-a-vis the new directors he usually works with? “Lots of qualities to talk about. His spontaneity, the pace at which he works, the level of inputs he gives, his style of working — all this makes you want to adapt to not just his style but also to ensure that his dedication does not go to waste. Initially when I composed the songs and sent him, I was so nervous because I was apprehensive of him not liking it. He heard them and said, ‘Camera kudukren; shooting poitu mudichutu vandhuranga’. He loved it. That was a big relief.”

Is that always something he goes through, that nervousness? “I have done 30 films till now but still, when I do the first song of a new film, I feel nervous.” He says he was a unique experience, working on a sequel. “When you do a sequel to a cult hit like Goli Soda, it is not a burden. It is a responsibility. We had a fantastic time composing the background score in particular. Milton sir is a visionary and I wish to go back to work with him and the team as soon as possible once the strike is done.”

He apparently heard the score of the original before beginning work on this sequel. “I listened to it a lot. I wanted to do justice to music director Arunagiri, whom I respect a lot.” Films in a franchise generally tend to have a certain shared musicality. “I have tweaked the original theme. He used a trumpet, pad and bass guitar. I have added aggression to it and it will be like a cannonball that was fired.”

What next for him in Tamil? “Maraindhirundhu Paarkum Marmam Enna, a social awareness film, whose audio release we are awaiting. Velvet Nagaram, a Varalaxmi starring thriller which will have a lot of organic sounds.”