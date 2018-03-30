It’s well-known that the team of Junga went to Portugal despite the ongoing strike, to wrap up the remaining portions of the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer. Now, we learn there’s only one song left to be shot, besides a climax chase sequence.

Touted to be a gangster comedy, the film is being directed by Gokul of Kaashmora fame. The film marks Gokul’s second collaboration with Vijay after Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. Sayyeshaa is paired opposite Vijay in the film.

Junga is said to be the costliest film in Vijay Sethupathi’s career. Made on a budget of `20 crore, the film revolves around a local don who goes to Paris to woo his lady love. Aside from France and Portugal, portions of the film were also shot in Austria, Croatia, Bulgaria and Chennai.