Buzz has it that Vetrimaaran might direct Vijay next. A source close to the actor says that Vijay and the filmmaker met recently, and this has made everyone speculate that the duo might join hands for a project.

The source adds, “Vijay always loved Vetrimaaran’s films. In fact, he’s a big fan of Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Visaaranai."

After completing AR Murugadoss’ film, we hear Vijay wants to try and experiment with something different from his usual scripts.

If this project with Vetrimaaran materialises, it will be the first time the actor and filmmaker come together. As of now, Vetrimaaran is occupied with Vada Chennai starring Dhanush in the lead.