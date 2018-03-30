Pei Pasi, an upcoming horror film, will have both Yuvan Shankar Raja and Santhosh Narayanan composing the background score.

Directed by debutant Shrinivas Kavinayam, we hear the entire film unfolds inside a departmental store. According to a source, the team is planning to shoot with sync sound.

Hari Krishna Bhaskar, who plays the lead, is Yuvan’s cousin. The composer recently made Vijay Sethupathi sing a song in the film.

The film also has Amritha, Namitha, Daniel, Bhagavathy Perumal and Karunakaran playing supporting roles.