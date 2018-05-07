Akshaya’s directorial debut 'Yaali' to be a romantic thriller

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Remember Akshaya from Kalabha Kadhalan and Engal Aasan? The actor, who was last seen in 2016’s Hindi film, Umformung: The Transformation, returns to Tamil cinema with Yaali, which will also mark her directorial debut.

Talking to CE, Akshaya, who also plays the female lead in the film, says, “Yaali is actually the name of a kaaval deivam (protecting deity) whose stories are carved in temples. She’s a mix of three animals — lion, elephant, and horse — and she’s got the power of all three.​

The character I play, Janani, bears the characteristics of Yaali.” Apart from Akshaya, the film also stars Thaman and debutant Arjun in pivotal roles apart from Oorvasi and Manobala.

This romantic thriller is shot predominantly in Mumbai. “There’s also another track of girls being kidnapped. Will Janani fall victim too, is the big question,” adds Akshaya, who goes on to talk about how difficult direction is.

“It takes hard work and dedication to be a director. We have to think about so many things.”

With the shooting having been wrapped up, the film is now in its post-production stage.

The audio launch is scheduled to happen in June, and Yaali is expected to hit the screens in July.